Surgeon general: Facebook’s efforts to combat COVID misinformation ‘not enough’

The Biden administration continued its public feud with Facebook over whether the social media giant is appropriately addressing misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy claiming Facebook’s measures have been inadequate.

In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Murthy said that “misinformation is still spreading” and that social media platforms must do more to stop it. Facebook, meanwhile, has said that they have already taken action on all of Murthy’s eight recommendations for what social media companies can do.

“It’s not enough,” Murthy said. “We are still, despite some of the actions that they have taken, seeing significant spread of misinformation.”

Murthy went on to say that “this health misinformation is hurting people’s health, it’s costing them their lives.”- READ MORE

