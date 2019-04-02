Supremes Refuse To Dismiss Planned Parenthood’s Lawsuit Over Secret Tapes

The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear a request to dismiss a case accusing a pro-life group of illegally filming and releasing video footage of abortion workers allegedly negotiating the illegal sale of aborted baby parts.

The high court rejected The Center for Medical Progress’s plea to dismiss a 2016 Planned Parenthood lawsuit alleging that CMP fraudulently obtained video footage by secretly filming employees discussing payment prices for fetal body parts, The Washington Examiner reported.

CMP released nine videos in September 2015 exposing Planned Parenthood’s alleged illegal sale of fetal tissue. The group also published full footage and transcripts for the undercover videos. CMP is a “non-profit organization dedicated to monitoring and reporting on medical ethics and advances,” according to its Twitter description.

The Supreme Court’s refusal comes after CMP filed three motions in San Francisco federal court in August, 2018 asking the court to dissolve the injunction barring CMP from releasing additional footage. The remaining videos are the “most damning evidence that we ever recorded,” according to David Daleiden, the founder of and project lead at CMP.

CMP argues that the 2016 injunction should no longer be valid following findings and ongoing investigations into Planned Parenthood’s suspect activities.

The National Abortion Federation also sued CMP in 2015 for alleged wrongdoing over filming and releasing the footage. The suit accuses CMP of trespassing, fraud and illegal videotaping.

The Supreme Court’s Monday decline to hear CMP’s request to dismiss Planned Parenthood’s suit means the abortion organization’s lawsuit may proceed.

Follow Grace on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]