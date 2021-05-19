Supreme Court Will Consider Direct Challenge To Challenge To Roe v. Wade In Mississippi Abortion Law

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Mississippi abortion law that directly challenges the main factor in the landmark Roe v. Wade.

Roe, the landmark ruling that legalized abortions, is challenged by the Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks.

According to Politico: “In a one-line order, the court said it will review just one question that cuts to the heart of Roe: whether all bans on abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb are unconstitutional.”

The Court has agreed to take up the case in the fall, which could also have significant effect on the 2022 midterm elections. It will also be the first abortion-related case since the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, giving the court a 6-3 conservative majority.- READ MORE

