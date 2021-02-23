Supreme Court orders Trump to turn over tax records to NY prosecutors

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered former President Donald Trump to have his accountants release his financial records to prosecutors in New York, ending a prolonged legal battle in which Trump sought to shield his tax documents from investigators.

BREAKING: After 4 months of inaction, SCOTUS in a one-sentence unsigned order declines Trump’s request to further postpone enforcement of a Manhattan DA subpoena for his financial records. The order clears the way for a NY grand jury to obtain the records & review them in secret. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) February 22, 2021

Trump’s lawyers, on Oct. 7, requested that the high court block a lower court decision ordering Mazars USA, the accounting firm employed by the former president, to answer a subpoena from Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance’s office and turn over Trump’s tax documents. The Supreme Court’s order, which was unsigned and issued without comment, rejected that request.

Trump’s tax returns will be turned over under grand jury secrecy rules and will not be released publicly.

Vance, a Democrat, sought eight years of Trump’s financial records as part of an inquiry into allegations that Trump made hush-money payments to two women who say they had affairs with him before he became president. Court filings reported by the New York Times last December suggested Trump is also under investigation for potential tax fraud. – READ MORE

