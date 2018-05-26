Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Neil Gorsuch are trolling one another in opinion citations.

The high court released an important labor and contract decision Monday, in which the pair went after one another in the margins of their opinions.

At issue in the case are so-called mandatory arbitration clauses in employment contracts. Such provisions require employees to settle disputes relating to wages or benefits with their employers in private one-on-one settings. The proceedings themselves and the arrangements they reach often remain secret.

A coalition of workers challenged the lawfulness of such provisions, arguing they run afoul of the National Labor Relations Act which secures the rights of workers to engage in “concerted activities” for their “mutual aid and protection.”

But a majority of the Supreme Court led by Gorsuch disagreed, finding the NLRA does not displace a separate federal law called the Federal Arbitration Act, which requires enforcement of contractual agreements to arbitrate in all but a few circumstances.

Ginsburg led the four-justice liberal bloc in dissent, blasting the majority for reviving the so-called yellow dog contract, an antiquated and unlawful stipulation once common to employment agreements, which barred workers from unionizing as a condition of employment. – READ MORE

