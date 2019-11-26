Supreme Court Grants Trump Victory Against House Democrats

The Supreme Court on Monday blocked House Democrats’ attempts to gain access to President Donald Trump’s financial records, at least temporarily, instructing Trump’s lawyers to file a petition by December 5 on why the Supreme Court should take on the case.

“The court’s action signals that, even as Congress considers impeaching Trump, the court will undertake a more complete consideration of the legal powers of Congress and state prosecutors to investigate the president while he is in office,” The Washington Post reported. “The court instructed Trump’s lawyers to file a petition by Dec. 5 stating why it should accept the case for full briefing and oral argument. If the petition is eventually denied, the lower court ruling will go into effect. If accepted, the case likely will be heard this term, with a decision before the court adjourns at the end of June.”

BREAKING: The Supreme Court on Monday blocked House Democrats from gaining immediate access to Donald Trump's financial records. Trump's lawyers now have until Dec. 5 to file a formal petition for a hearing on the case. pic.twitter.com/A3lP61OLi9 — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) November 25, 2019

Trump lawyer William Consovoy said in a court filing, "The Court should grant the stay. This is a significant separation-of-powers clash between the President and Congress. The dissenting judges made a compelling case why review is warranted and the decision below is unlikely to survive further review. And the Committee now says it will suffer no irreparable harm so long as the Court hears this case 'on an expedited basis this Term, if it does grant certiorari,' id. at 2, while Applicants will obviously suffer irreparable harm if a stay is denied. There is simply no basis to deny interim relief and thus end this case before Applicants have the opportunity to file a certiorari petition. To that end, Applicants are prepared to proceed on any schedule that the Court deems appropriate should the stay pending certiorari be granted."