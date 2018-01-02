Supreme Court free speech case could destroy a generation’s rights to life and speech

California’s attorney general is fighting to force pro-life pregnancy centers to refer for abortions.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates – a nationwide network of more than 1,400 pro-life pregnancy centers and medical clinics – will be making its case against the so-called California Reproductive FACT Act to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will represent California’s effort to turn pro-life pregnancy centers and medical clinics into abortion referral agencies.

The decision of SCOTUS in this matter will have serious implications for freedom of speech in this country. After all, if the American Civil Liberties Union truly cares about free speech, why not free speech for pro-life advocates, whose core principles include the fact that unborn children are human … and that abortion is murder?

Under this California law, pro-life medical centers must post a sign in their waiting area that tells their patients how to get state-funded abortions. A phone number to call and get the abortion procedure started must be on the sign. Violations of the law could result in massive punitive fines that would close down centers.

This persecution of pro-life pregnancy centers comes after state and federal courts in California, Illinois, Maryland, and elsewhere have found laws like the FACT Act to be unconstitutional free speech infringements. – READ MORE

