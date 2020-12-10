Supreme Court denies pro-Trump bid to nullify election results in Pennsylvania

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by Republican allies of President Donald Trump to undo the election results in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Republican state lawmakers had requested their petition to be seen by the U.S. Supreme Court but that was denied without proving any reasoning or offering any dissent to the order.

The allies of the president had charged that the Republican-controlled legislature had improperly passed an act to allow universal mail-in balloting, which they said was in violation of the state’s constitution.

That was denied by the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court, which said that the challenge was filed too late.

The plaintiffs’ demand before the U.S. Supreme Court was that either more than 2.5 million mail-in ballots be nullified in the election, or that the results of the entire election be nullified – READ MORE

