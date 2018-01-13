Supreme Court Decision Lets Religious Freedom Stand In Mississippi

The Supreme Court of the United States declined to hear an appeal of Mississippi’s “Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act,” allowing a lower court ruling in favor of the law to stand, ensuring religious freedom in the the Magnolia State.

The state legislature passed the law to give religious-minded citizens the freedom to not violate their conscience. The legislation does not allow a business owner to refuse service discriminately, but provides protections if someone declines to participate in a ceremony or event that might go against their religious beliefs.

Republican Governor Phil Bryant signed the bill into law in April 2016. The ACLU immediately sued the state, claiming that the legislation is discriminatory.

District Judge Carlton Reeves struck down part of the law in June 2016, but a three-judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision. The court ruled that the plaintiffs could not “show clear injury-in-fact that satisfies the ‘irreducible constitutional minimum of standing,'” Life Site News notes. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has no plans to retire anytime soon, it seems. The Notorious RBG has already hired on a group of Supreme Court clerks for the court’s 2019-2020 season.

Ginsberg is one of the court’s most liberal members, but she’s already 85 years old, and court watchers were hoping that she’d vacate her seat before she is forced to resign from the court because of ill health. But RBG has no intention, it seems, of being willingly replaced by President Donald Trump, so she’ll hold on as long as possible, even if that means being on the nation’s pre-eminent judicial body when she’s nearing 90.

“If Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the presidency in 2016, liberal Ginsburg would likely have announced her retirement by this spring,” CNN reports. “Instead the justice who made her name as a women’s rights lawyer in the 1970s apparently is not counting on leaving the stage any time soon.”

If Donald Trump remains undefeated in 2020, Ginsberg will have to face an interesting choice: retire and hope that Republicans choose a more moderate member of the federal judiciary to replace her, or gamble on her health for another four years, delaying her retirement until well into her 90s. – READ MORE