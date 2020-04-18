Support Surges in House for Bringing Back Supply Chains From China

Support for returning medical manufacturing from China to the United States is building in the House of Representatives, as lawmakers look to disengage from the country that gave the world the novel coronavirus.

At least three proposals have emerged in recent weeks that would use government purchasing and regulatory authority to encourage production of pharmaceutical ingredients, personal protective equipment, and other medical goods to return to the United States.

Republicans have led the charge, but House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney (Wyo.) told the Washington Free Beacon, “there is bipartisan support for repatriating supply chains in the House.”

The push for repatriation comes as the PRC faces increased scrutiny for its mishandling of and propaganda about the coronavirus epidemic. A new generation of congressional China hawks, meanwhile, sees the crisis as a chance to awaken their colleagues to the threat of supply chain dependence. As Rep. Michael Waltz (R., Fla.) told the Free Beacon, “the current crisis has put a gigawatt spotlight” on the entanglement between the United States and its biggest geopolitical adversary.

Waltz is the main sponsor of the House version of the Strengthening America’s Supply Chain and National Security Act, one of several competing proposals that would require pharmaceutical firms to label the country of origin of the ingredients they use, as well as reimposing “buy American” mandates for pharmaceuticals on the DoD, VA, and other government agencies. – READ MORE

