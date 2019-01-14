Support for Trump’s wall reaches all-time high: Poll

Support for President Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is at an all-time high weeks into a partial government shutdown which began over a border security dispute for funding.

According to the results of an ABC News and Washington Post poll released Sunday morning, 42 percent of Americans support a wall. That is up from 34 percent one year ago and a previous high of 37 percent in 2017.

With 54 percent, the majority of Americans polled still oppose building a border wall. However, that opposition is shrinking, as 63 percent opposed the wall a year ago and the previous low was 60 percent two years ago.

Trump’s demand for roughly $5.6 billion in border security funding led to what is now the longest government shutdown in history as Democrats in Congress reject any spending bills that include money for a wall. Last week, the fight escalated when Trump delivered a prime-time address to the nation to make his case for a physical barrier along the southern border, calling the situation a crisis. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., delivered a rebuttal, arguing Trump was propagating a “manufactured crisis.” – READ MORE