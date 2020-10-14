Support For Barrett’s Confirmation Continues To Rise, Poll Says

Support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court increased ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing, now in its third day, according to the results of a poll conducted by Morning Consult and Politico released Wednesday.

The survey ran from Oct. 9 – 11 and found that 48% of registered voters said Barrett should be confirmed by the Senate, while 31% said she should not be confirmed, polling firm Morning Consult reported. Polls from the week prior, Oct. 2-4, showed 46% of polled registered voters agreed that Barrett should be confirmed, 31% of those polled opposed her confirmation.

Support among registered Democrat voters increased since the first poll taken on Sept. 26 from 14% to 27% during the Oct. 9 – 11 poll, the Morning Consult reported. Support from Independent voters increased by 10% from the initial survey and is up 6% among Republican voters.

Strong figures for Judge Barrett in this AM’s Morning Consult poll. Support for her confirmation is up 11 points since the Sept. 26 announcement, at +17 overall. #SCOTUS https://t.co/nh9T4FhNoq pic.twitter.com/dmy7bKpFeX — Kevin Daley 🏛 (@KevinDaleyDC) October 14, 2020

At this point in the confirmation process, more Democrats and Republicans are showing support for Barrett’s nomination to the court than they did for Kavanaugh’s, according to Morning Consult.

The poll also found that arguments over when to vote on Barrett’s nomination have not affected public opinion, Morning Consult reported. An 8-point margin separates the 44% who said she should be confirmed as soon as possible regardless of the election with the 36% who said the Senate should only hold a vote if President Donald Trump is re-elected in the November general election.

A reported 73% of Republicans support immediate action from the Senate while 59% of Democrats think the vote should depend on the election, Morning Consult reported.