Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Accuses NYT Reporter Maggie Haberman of ‘Trump Ass-Kissing’

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen accused the New York Times’s White House correspondent Maggie Haberman of “Trump ass-kissing,” after she used the term “demonstrable falsehoods” rather than “lies” to describe President Donald Trump’s tweets.

“Trump told two demonstrable falsehoods this AM, one about his administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant kids inclu [sic] infants from their parents, which he tried to claim wasn’t his own policy,” Haberman tweeted. “The other was falsely claiming his own aide didn’t give a bg [sic] briefing.”

Trump told two demonstrable falsehoods this AM, one about his administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant kids inclu infants from their parents, which he tried to claim wasn’t his own policy. The other was falsely claiming his own aide didn’t give a bg briefing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 26, 2018

If you said “lies” instead of “demonstrable falsehoods” (although I applaud this blend of simultaneous trump ass kissing and Twitter trolling) you could have spelled out both “morning” and “including” – sorry, making the best of character usage is one of my passions. Now I’m out. https://t.co/vdRQGHEBAJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2018

“If you said ‘lies’ instead of ‘demonstrable falsehoods’ (although I applaud this blend of simultaneous trump ass kissing and Twitter trolling) you could have spelled out both ‘morning’ and ‘including’ – sorry, making the best of character usage is one of my passions,” Teigen retorted. “Now I’m out.” – READ MORE

