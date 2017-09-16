Superman Saves Illegal Immigrants From Armed White Man in New Comic

Superman, who is also known as “The Man of Steel,” has been fighting for “Truth, Justice and the American Way” since he was created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, high school students living in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1933. The iconic super-hero debuted in Action Comics #1, which was cover-dated June 1938.

Cut to Action Comics #987, which was released on Wednesday. In the first part of an adventure entitled “The Oz Effect,” a mysterious force is causing people to give in to their baser instincts, including a white supremacist who attacks Spanish-speaking illegal immigrants for taking his job, which “[t]hey stole from me!” and “[r]uined me!”

Just in the nick of time, Superman puts himself between the gunman, who was wearing an American flag bandanna, and the immigrants, one of whom responded to the rescue by saying: “!Gracias a Dios!” (Thank God!).

The Man of Steel then told the attacker: “Stop this!” and added: “The only person responsible for the blackness smothering your soul — is you!” – READ MORE