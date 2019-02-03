Super Bowl security crackdown prompts closure of pedestrian bridge that cost Atlanta $23M

The city of Atlanta, in anticipation of hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl, wasted a whopping $23 million on a pedestrian bridge for football fans that will now be blocked off for the big game because of security risks.

The bridge — which was initially supposed to cost $13 million — connects Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and a public transit station. It was intended to allow tens of thousands of fans to easily access the stadium without having to cross four lanes of vehicular traffic.

The project cost blew up by additional $10 million when city officials began fearing that the lavish bridge, equipped with stunning LED lights and other cosmetic enhancements, wouldn’t be finished in time for the game.

Although it was completed on time, authorities in charge of stadium security have now closed the bridge to the general public after deciding its proximity to the stadium entrance was a security risk, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.