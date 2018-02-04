In Super Bowl prelude, Wing Bowl champ downs 501 in 30 minutes

While preparations for Sunday’s Super Bowl game are underway in Minneapolis, Eagles’ fans back home are celebrating before the big game with a tradition of their own.

Nearly 20,000 Eagles fans came together in Philadelphia on Friday for the annual Wing Bowl.

Competitive eater Molly Schuyler took first place in the “Wingettes” challenge after eating a record 501 wings in only 30 minutes.

She topped her own record of 444 wings in 2015. – READ MORE

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. Marine Corps will air an ad during the Super Bowl, using an online-only spot Sunday to target a young, tough, tech-savvy audience for potential recruits looking for a challenge.

The high-powered, battle-heavy, 30-second ad shows Marines deploying from ships in amphibious vehicles, dropping bombs from aircraft and hurling a shoulder-launched drone into the air.

“It’s not just the ships, the armor or the aircraft. It’s something more. It’s the will to fight and determination to win found inside each and every Marine that answers a nation’s call,” the announcer says, as the camera follows a squad of Marines storming off helicopters into a mock firefight while explosions erupt around them.

The goal, said Maj. Gen. Paul Kennedy, head of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, is to reach young men and women who have faced and conquered challenges in their life, probably played physical sports such as wrestling or rugby, and have a bit of that fighting spirit.

Network television viewers of the game won’t see the Marine spot. But those watching through online streaming services — which charge a fraction of the advertising price — will see it twice. – READ MORE

The political fallout from the 2017 anthem protests may even affect this year’s Super Bowl.

According to results from a Seton Hall University survey, the once sure-fire ratings success that is the Super Bowl has found itself on shaky ground. During the NFL regular season, TV ratings fell by 10% on average, and it appears that the Super Bowl will not escape a similar fate.

The survey conducted by Seton Hall, which polled 706 Americans across the country, showed that among those who identify as NFL fans, 16% replied they will not be watching the big game this year. The poll has a 3.8% margin of error.

Though the poll did not ask people their reasons for not watching, the political controversies surrounding players kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality cannot be overlooked. – READ MORE