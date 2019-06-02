Super Bowl Champion: White Athletes Should Kneel For Anthem Like Colin Kaepernick

Super Bowl champion Martellus Bennett of the New England Patriots and former Pro Bowl selection has called upon white athletes to kneel for the National Anthem just like Colin Kaepernick.

According to Fox News, Bennett issued his call to “great white heroes” while speaking at an Athletes + Activism forum hosted by The Atlantic columnist JemeleHill, the former ESPN commentator who famously called President Trump a “white supremacist.” Bennet believes if white super athletes like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning (now retired) and Drew Brees supported the anthem kneelers, the movement would get the recognition it deserves.

“If Peyton Manning joined the conversation, the conversation in the NFL would change,” Bennett said. “If Drew Brees came in and really joined the conversation, it would change. Tom Brady. All these great white heroes that they have running around, throwing the football — if they jump into the conversation, it would be so much bigger.”

If these players joined the cause, Bennett said, white Americans would listen to the kneelers and their quest to raise awareness about police brutality and other racial injustices.


