SUNY Prof. Nicholas Powers: ‘Seeing Poor White People Makes Me Happy’

A professor at SUNY Old Westbury wrote in a blog post entitled “Seeing poor white people makes me happy” that he considered kicking a homeless person in the face because he was a “white boy.”

Earlier this month, SUNY Old Westbury Professor Nicholas Powers penned a column entitled “Seeing poor white people makes me happy.” The column, which is as disturbing as the title suggests, was removed after criticism, although archives of Powers’ article are available.

“Should I kick him in the face? Hard? No, chill, he’s not worth it,” the column, which was highlighted by The College Fix this week, begins. “But why is this white boy begging for money in a Black neighborhood? Is he stupid?”

In a particularly bizarre section of the column, Powers recalls a second encounter he had with the same white homeless person. Powers details his thought process as he passes the young man on the street as he was asking passing strangers for something to eat. – READ MORE