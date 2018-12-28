Sun Sentinel: Here’s Why We Now Agree With Republicans That Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Should Be Removed

After defending Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for months against Republican criticism over his office’s failed handling of the horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the left-leaning Sun Sentinel editorial board published a lengthy editorial Wednesday on “the failed leadership of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel” that explains why they now agree with Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis that Israel must go.

“It’s a big deal for a governor to remove an elected sheriff, especially if the governor is a Republican and the sheriff is the most powerful Democrat in Florida’s most Democratic county,” the Sun Sentinel editorial board states. But after reviewing a draft of the state commission’s report on the shooting, the editors have concluded that Israel simply cannot be allowed to stay in office.

“[A] community of our size is going to face another tragedy,” the editors conclude. “It’s just a matter of where and when. And if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Given Sheriff Israel’s failure to learn from history — and his failures during our community’s most horrific events — we now stand with those who believe he should be removed and replaced.”

The editors begin by underscoring that they have repeatedly defended Israel against criticism they believed to be premature, including in late February when Republicans called for Gov. Rick Scott to suspend him for incompetence and in April when the deputies’ union voted no confidence in him “largely because of pay raises.”- READ MORE