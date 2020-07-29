Summer of Love: Huge Majority of Americans Now Concerned About Rising Crime, Feckless Democrat Prosecutors

The Hill is out with a poll showing a massive majority — 77% — of Americans are now concerned about rising crime.

And there’s more.

“At the same time they see an increase of violence and crime and are concerned that prosecutors are not prosecuting the crimes — they blame the protests and the high unemployment when asked what is responsible for the spike in violence,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris polling director Mark Penn. “They also single out social media for being used to coordinate violence and in their view not doing much to curb it.”

Penn’s mention of the prosecutors is interesting. Democrat prosecutors in the nation’s riot zones have been clear that they will release “mostly peaceful” protesters whose peaceful protests intensify into arson, looting, assault, and the like. In Travis County, Texas (Austin), the Democrats handed victory in their primary to Delia Garza, who explicitly ran on that very platform. Local prosecutors’ open support for the hardly peaceful protesters is what led to federal action, which the Democrats are now claiming is some foreboding portent of “martial law.”

They could have prevented the need for federal action by upholding the laws they swore to uphold. They chose poorly. – READ MORE

