SUIT: Biden brother sold access to White House — then didn’t deliver

There’s a pattern of shady business emerging with former vice president Joe Biden’s family, and it all revolves around the career politician’s connections and political influence.

The latest evidence emerged this week with reports of Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, allegedly using his family name to scam investors in a healthcare scheme alongside Michael Lewitt, a big shot hedge fund manager who is also named in a federal lawsuit filed by Tennessee businessman Michael Frey this summer, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

Frey contends Biden’s brother and his business partners promised to sell his rural health care plan to investors and the White House, but instead attempted to cut him out and concocted a shell game that left him on the hook for millions in loans.

“The lawsuit takes direct aim at (Jim) Biden, painting him as a con artist who uses his ties to his brother – now a Democratic candidate for president – to lure his victims. The suit portrays Lewitt as a bully who uses threats of lawsuits to keep victims at bay,” according to the news site.

Basically, Frey and his wife Natalie developed a plan to take over failing rural hospitals and transform them into successful medical centers with outpatient services, and they partnered with an Alabama doctor Mohannad Azzam, who contracted with nursing homes, the News Sentinel reports.