Sudden Departure of FBI “Rats” & “Cockroaches” Indicate the Jig is Up

Choose your metaphor: rats leaving a sinking ship, cockroaches scurrying away from the light, or maybe just people cutting deals to save their butts. Yesterday saw the FBI fan feculated.

The blandness of this Politico story, titled “Two more officials cited in FBI texts step down,” conceals really, really big news. The jig is up. Each of the “officials” who is “stepping down” is leaving under duress and likely facing serious legal consequences for acts that have been disclosed – acts that go to the heart of the fraudulent application for the Page FISA warrant and the obstruction of justice in the Hillary email probe.

The other official henchman who “stepped down,” Michael P. Kortan, longtime associate of Comey and head of the FBI’s public affairs office, may have played a key role in covering up Hillary’s crimes in her handling of classified emails, concealing them from the public. Sundance of Conservative Treehouse describes his role: “‘Mike’s’ job was to sell the ruse as a valid investigation.”

The FBI’s media chief and the head of the Justice Department’s anti-espionage section are both departing.

Two more senior government officials who were prominently discussed in text messages exchanged by FBI personnel formerly assigned to the Trump-Russia investigation are leaving their positions.

Mike Kortan, FBI assistant director for public affairs, is set to retire next week, an FBI spokeswoman confirmed. In addition, the chief of the Justice Department’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, David Laufman, resigned this week, a department spokesman said.

Both men are discussed in text messages sent by senior FBI Agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page. President Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers have argued that the texts are evidence of anti-Trump bias at senior levels of the Justice Department and FBI.

While the texts contain derogatory mentions of Trump, the messages made public thus far don’t attribute that sentiment to Kortan or Laufman, and there’s no indication that either departure is related to the recent flap.

