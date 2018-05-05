Politics
Suck it UP! Brian Stelter plays the ‘poor, heroic media’ card AGAIN, face-plants spectacularly
Awww, the poor media. How do they do it?
Honestly, if this editor rolled her eyes any further back into her head they would probably get stuck there.
"Under the Obama administration, we often focused on one or two stories every day. Now it is not unusual to cover five or six!" —@kwelkernbc https://t.co/5bpVkL0blk
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 3, 2018
They work and they slave, and what thanks do they get?
Five or six stories in a day?! GET OUTTA HERE. Poor Brian … HA! – READ MORE
