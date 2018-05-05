True Pundit

Politics

Suck it UP! Brian Stelter plays the ‘poor, heroic media’ card AGAIN, face-plants spectacularly

Posted on by
Share:

Awww, the poor media. How do they do it?

Honestly, if this editor rolled her eyes any further back into her head they would probably get stuck there.

They work and they slave, and what thanks do they get?

Five or six stories in a day?! GET OUTTA HERE. Poor Brian … HA! – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Suck it UP, buttercup! Brian Stelter plays the 'poor, heroic media' card AGAIN, face-plants spectacularly
Suck it UP, buttercup! Brian Stelter plays the 'poor, heroic media' card AGAIN, face-plants spectacularly

Poor Brian ... HA!

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: