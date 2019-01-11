Substitute Teacher Admits to ‘Fondling Himself’ in Class, Say Police

An Ohio Substitute Teacher Faces Public Indecency Charges After He Was Caught Allegedly Masturbating In A Middle School Classroom In Front Of The Students.

Tracey J. Abraham, 41, who was arrested late Tuesday morning following the purported incident, since admitted to touching himself inappropriately.

In the police report obtained Wednesday by the Fairfield Journal-News, Abraham confessed to “fondling himself” on the outside of his pants. Fairfield detectives stated a student recorded the alleged inappropriate activity. In their report, officers said the video showed the teacher doing the act “while sitting behind the teacher’s desk at the front of the room and looking at his cell phone. The classroom was full of middle school students at the time.”

Abraham told Fairfield officers he was looking at sexually explicit photos on his phone and that he “fondled himself four or five times over the course of an hour, according to the police report. He also said that he never exposed himself.

The incident that led to Abraham’s arrest happened Tuesday at Creekside Middle School in the Fairfield City School District. School officials responded in a statement which explained “students reported suspicious behavior by the substitute that was taking place behind that teacher’s desk.” – READ MORE