How Stupid Is The FBI? Couldn’t Find HS Shooter — Even Though He Used REAL NAME In YouTube Threat

Is the FBI completely incompetent? Or is the Bureau just stupid?

Unfortunately, those are the only two choices available at this point.

In the aftermath of the tragic shooting at a Florida high school which left 17 dead and 14 wounded, it was revealed that the FBI had been warned five months ago about the shooter, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

A video blogger on YouTube notified the FBI in September about an alarming comment on a video he’d posted. “Im going to be a professional school shooter,” read the comment left by a user with the name Nikolas Cruz — the same name of the now-confessed shooter.

But on Thursday, the FBI agent in charge of the Florida shooting probe said the Bureau (make sure you’re sitting down for the next part) COULD NOT IDENTIFY THE PERSON WHO LEFT THE COMMENT!

That’s right, the FBI couldn’t identify a YouTuber whose username was literally his REAL name. Yes, the same FBI which thinks the leaks of emails from the Democratic National Committee was somehow connected to “Russians” — and the same FBI that wiretapped officials on the Donald Trump presidential campaign. – READ MORE

