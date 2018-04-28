True Pundit

‘Stunning’: James Comey tells Bret Baier he still doesn’t know for a fact who paid for the Steele dossier

James Comey’s book tour for “A Higher Loyalty” brought him onto “Special Report with Bret Baier” Thursday night, and Baier didn’t waste any time coddling the former FBI director.

Asked when he learned that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had funded the Christopher Steele dossier, Comey said he still didn’t know that for a fact; like Obama, he finds out about things like the rest of us, by watching the news. – READ MORE

For someone who was FBI director, James Comey seems not to have been curious about much.

