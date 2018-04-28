‘Stunning’: James Comey tells Bret Baier he still doesn’t know for a fact who paid for the Steele dossier

James Comey’s book tour for “A Higher Loyalty” brought him onto “Special Report with Bret Baier” Thursday night, and Baier didn’t waste any time coddling the former FBI director.

.@BretBaier: “When did you learn that the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign had funded Christopher Steele’s work?”@Comey: “I still don’t know that for a fact.”#SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/9rKQ6DIn63 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2018

.@BretBaier: “Did you tell President Obama that the dossier, who it was funded by?”@Comey: “No, not to my recollection.”#SpecialReport pic.twitter.com/Fzcy5NwL5W — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2018

Asked when he learned that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had funded the Christopher Steele dossier, Comey said he still didn’t know that for a fact; like Obama, he finds out about things like the rest of us, by watching the news. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1