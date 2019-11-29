‘Stuff of horror movies!’ Tennessee man discovers half-naked men in the crawlspace under his home

A Tennessee man was startled when he saw an eye peering back at him through a hole in his flooring and discovered two half-naked men with chemicals used for making methamphetamine.

Paul Mohlman was watching television on Monday when he said he heard a loud sound from the flooring at his home. When he went to investigate, he saw a hole where his radiator connection used to be.

“There’s a hole in the floor where the radiator pipe used to be, and I can see there’s light coming through the hole from the crawl space. I look in the hole and there is an eyeball staring back at me. A green eyeball,” Mohlman said.

When he called to the man, he said the response he gave was incoherent.

That’s when he noticed the man was very dirty and was not wearing shoes or a shirt. He also believed the man was on drugs.

Mohlman said he called the police and said, “This is going to be the strangest call you’ve had all day, I guarantee it. There’s a half-naked man under my house and I’m not sure what he’s doing.” – READ MORE