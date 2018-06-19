STUDY: Washington, D.C. Has America’s Highest Concentration Of Psychopaths

Researcher Ryan Murphy at Southern Methodist released his study last week , cataloging the varied levels of psychopathy in the American states. Murphy discovered that Connecticut, long the home of many of Wall Street and industry’s most hardened businessmen (and women), was the state home to the most psychopathic people, with California, New Jersey, and New York not far behind.

But Washington, D.C. has so many psychopaths per capita that it easily eclipsed any and all states.

Murphy judged the states by their concentrations of people who exhibited “dis-inhibition, boldness, and meanness,” characteristics he says are now associated with evidence of psychopathy.

“Boldness corresponds to low neuroticism and high extraversion, meanness corresponds to low agreeableness, and disinhibition corresponds to low conscientiousness,” Murphy explained. Those characteristics, in turn, gave Murphy the ability to assign a “psychopathy score” to various cities and states. – READ MORE

