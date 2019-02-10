Study: Trump’s Obamacare Reforms Will Save Americans $450 Billion

A White House Study Released On Friday Found That President Donald Trump’s Obamacare Reforms Will Save Americans Roughly $450 Billion Over The Next Ten Years.

A White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) study released on Friday found that Americans will save $450 billion through Trump’s Obamacare reforms. The CEA suggested that Trump’s repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate and the expansion of short-term insurance plans and Association Health Plans (AHPs) will save Americans billions over the next ten years.

The White House also suggested that the benefits of Trump’s deregulatory actions saved Americans billions, increased access to more health insurance options, and did not amount to a “sabotage” of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Trump signed an executive order in October 2017 which expanded short-term limited-duration health insurance plans.

Short-term plans allow for Americans to keep their plans for up to 364 days and to renew their plans for up to three years. Because short-term plans do not have to comply with many Obamacare insurance regulations, insurance companies can offer more customized and cheaper plans compared to the individual market.- READ MORE