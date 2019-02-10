 

Study: Trump’s Obamacare Reforms Will Save Americans $450 Billion

Share:

A White House Study Released On Friday Found That President Donald Trump’s Obamacare Reforms Will Save Americans Roughly $450 Billion Over The Next Ten Years.

A White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) study released on Friday found that Americans will save $450 billion through Trump’s Obamacare reforms. The CEA suggested that Trump’s repeal of the Obamacare individual mandate and the expansion of short-term insurance plans and Association Health Plans (AHPs) will save Americans billions over the next ten years.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The White House also suggested that the benefits of Trump’s deregulatory actions saved Americans billions, increased access to more health insurance options, and did not amount to a “sabotage” of the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Trump signed an executive order in October 2017 which expanded short-term limited-duration health insurance plans.

Short-term plans allow for Americans to keep their plans for up to 364 days and to renew their plans for up to three years. Because short-term plans do not have to comply with many Obamacare insurance regulations, insurance companies can offer more customized and cheaper plans compared to the individual market.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff