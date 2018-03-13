Study: Trump’s Border Wall Could Pay for Itself by Cutting Welfare to Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

With President Donald Trump set to visit San Diego on Tuesday to inspect the eight border wall prototypes that have been built, a new study has found that the controversial barrier could cover its own cost.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole.

On “Fox & Friends First” on Monday, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said many illegal aliens enter thU.S. to take advantage of taxpayer-funded social programs like welfare and public education.

“When you look at what a wall will do in allowing us to apprehend the vast majority of those individuals that are coming across the border, it will cut down on how much the taxpayer burden will be, which then will go straight into funding the wall,” Judd explained. – READ MORE

