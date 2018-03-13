True Pundit

Politics TV

Study: Trump’s Border Wall Could Pay for Itself by Cutting Welfare to Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

With President Donald Trump set to visit San Diego on Tuesday to inspect the eight border wall prototypes that have been built, a new study has found that the controversial barrier could cover its own cost.

WATCH:

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole.

On “Fox & Friends First” on Monday, Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said many illegal aliens enter thU.S. to take advantage of taxpayer-funded social programs like welfare and public education.

“When you look at what a wall will do in allowing us to apprehend the vast majority of those individuals that are coming across the border, it will cut down on how much the taxpayer burden will be, which then will go straight into funding the wall,” Judd explained. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Study: Trump's Border Wall Could Pay for Itself by Cutting Welfare to Illegal Immigrants
Study: Trump's Border Wall Could Pay for Itself by Cutting Welfare to Illegal Immigrants

With President Donald Trump set to visit San Diego on Tuesday to inspect the eight border wall prototypes that have been built, a new study has found that the controversial barrier could cover its own cost.
Fox News Insider Fox News Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: