Study Shows Very Few Capitol Hill Rioters Were QAnon Red-Staters With Ties To ‘Right-Wing’ Groups

A survey by the University of Chicago finds that most Capitol Hill rioters had no ties to any fringe right-wing groups and were merely engaged people outraged by what they believed was a rigged election.

While colorful weirdos with names such as QAnon Shaman and Baked Alaska stole the headlines, people who were arrested by federal officials during and after the riot were a “broader core of people” with a healthy skepticism about the veracity of the November 2020 election, according to the study.

QAnon Shaman: ‘I regret entering that building with every fibre of my body’ https://t.co/YpLx4dhw57 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 5, 2021

There was plenty of reason for the skepticism, considering the collusion between Big Tech, unions, lawfare, and Democrats’ combined efforts to sway the election. Those efforts were at the very least unethical.

As Time Magazine enthused in an article entitled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” “there was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes” of an “informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans” to “save” the election from Donald Trump.- READ MORE

