Study Shows Trump Had 89 Percent Negative Press First 3 Months of Presidency, Biden Has 59 Percent Positive

As if anyone needed any more evidence that the mainstream media are biased against conservatives, this study proved it.

A Media Research Center study published Monday shows a stark contrast in media coverage from the first three months of former President Donald Trump’s administration to the same timespan of President Joe Biden’s term.

According to the study, evening news broadcasts have pampered Biden with 59 percent positive coverage of his administration, while just four years ago the Trump administration received a less-than-comfortable 89 percent negative coverage.

The MRC said it “reviewed all ABC, CBS and NBC evening news coverage of Biden and his new administration from January 20 through April 9” — the same process it underwent in 2017 for the same study — with a total of 726 minutes of coverage.

However, it said, while this figure made up almost 20 percent of news airtime, it was “just a small fraction” of the 1,900 minutes of coverage those same programs gave to Trump and his administration in 2017.

Thankfully, the MRC has done the heavy lifting, putting together a compilation of the mainstream media’s most biased reports to date. – READ MORE

