Study shows just how much US citizens are overpaying for public broadcasting

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN’s Brian Stelter was quite intrigued by a new initiative in New Jersey that would allocate $5 million to support “civic information” — in part by using state funds to shore up local newsrooms struggling to stay afloat.

The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard is also intrigued by the idea, and compared the dollars per capita spent on public broadcasting in other countries.

Norway spends about $135 per capita each year on public broadcasters; Germany $107, the UK $86, France $55, and Canada $22. The U.S. spends about $2.25. This week, though, one U.S. state took a step in another direction. https://t.co/khyRqVT9Yi — Nieman Lab (@NiemanLab) July 5, 2018

There’s only one way to interpret those numbers.

