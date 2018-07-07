True Pundit

Politics

Study shows just how much US citizens are overpaying for public broadcasting

Posted on by
Share:

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN’s Brian Stelter was quite intrigued by a new initiative in New Jersey that would allocate $5 million to support “civic information” — in part by using state funds to shore up local newsrooms struggling to stay afloat.

The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard is also intrigued by the idea, and compared the dollars per capita spent on public broadcasting in other countries.

There’s only one way to interpret those numbers.

READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Study shows just how much US citizens are overpaying for public broadcasting
Study shows just how much US citizens are overpaying for public broadcasting

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, CNN’s Brian Stelter was quite intrigued by a new initiative in New Jersey that would allocate $5 million to support “civic information” — in part by using state funds to shore up local newsrooms struggling to stay afloat. For a guy who works for CNN, Stelter didn’t seem at all bothered…

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: