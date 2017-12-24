Study reveals your intelligence comes from mom, not dad

(Meredith) – Most people might assume that the skills, abilities, and tendencies children inherit are split 50/50 between parents. And for the most part, it probably is. But according to a new study, intelligence comes from one place: Mom.

The research, which was featured in Psychology Spot, claims people are born with “conditioned genes,” and those genes work differently depending on who you get them from, whether that be mom or dad. But now, they’ve discovered that intelligence comes only from mom.

Intelligence is found in the “X” chromosome, not the “Y.” And since women carry two ‘X” chromosomes, children are twice as likely to inherit their intelligence from their mothers.

That’s not to say that dad can’t pass on his intelligence genes, but even if he did, it wouldn’t matter. The new research revealed it wouldn’t make a huge difference since it only works if it comes from mom. In essence, the intelligence you inherit from dad will be “deactivated” in favor of mom’s.- READ MORE

