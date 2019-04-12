Study: Over 10K Illegal Aliens in U.S. from Terrorist-Sponsored Countries

There are more than 10,000 illegal aliens living in the United States who are from foreign countries that have been designated as state sponsors of terrorism by the State Department.

Newly obtained federal data from the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) reveals there to be over 10,000 illegal aliens living in the U.S. from countries that are state sponsors of terrorism, including Iran, North Korea, Syria, and Sudan.

All of the illegal aliens have either been already ordered deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or have pending deportation orders, despite remaining in the U.S. The overwhelming majority of illegal aliens, once resettled in the interior of the country, are never deported. There are more than 1.7 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. who have not been deported despite having been ordered deported or having pending deportation orders.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, IRLI Executive Director Dale Wilcox said the issue of having thousands of illegal aliens living in the U.S. from countries that sponsor terrorism is a “very dangerous situation.” – READ MORE

