Study: Mental Illness Linked to Women Getting Abortions

Women who are depressed are more likely to abort their unborn children if they fall pregnant than women who are not depressed, researchers have found.

Researchers determined in their “Examining the Association of Antidepressant Prescriptions With First Abortion and First Childbirth” study published in JAMA Psychiatry on Wednesday that compared to women who did not abort, those who had abortions had higher rates of antidepressant use.

In order to obtain their results, the researchers studied a group of Danish women born between Jan. 1, 1980, and Dec. 30, 1994.

A total of 396,397 women were included in the study, and of these women, 30,834 had abortions and 85,592 carried their pregnancies to term.

“The repercussions of abortion for mental health have been used to justify state policies that limit access to abortion in the United States,” team leader Dr. Julia Steinberg, an assistant professor in the Department of Family Science at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, wrote in the study.

Another report, “Abortion and Mental Health,” studied a group of women — some who had aborted and others who had not — for 14 years to determine if women who had abortions suffered from mental health problems afterward.

Women who had abortions were 81 percent more likely to experience mental health problems than their peers who had not aborted an unborn child, the study found. – READ MORE

