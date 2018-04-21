Study: Food Stamp Usage by New Immigrants More than Tripled in Last Decade

The number of new immigrants on food stamps has more than tripled over the last decade, a study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reveals.

Between 2007 and 2017, food stamp usage by new immigrants to the United States has more than tripled from four percent in 2007 to 13 percent in 2017, CIS Director of Research Steven Camarotta finds in his latest study.

Native-born Americans’ food stamp usage increased as well, but not as much as new immigrants. For Americans, about six percent were on food stamps in 2007. In 2017, the number of native-born American households taking food stamps has ticked up to about ten percent.

The research means that new immigrants are now more likely than native-born Americans to use food stamps.

Read More at breitbart.com

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1