Study Finds Media’s 2018 ‘Lopsided and Hostile’ Trump Coverage Is 91 Percent Negative

ABC, CBS, NBC spent 63 percent of evening news coverage on administration controversies, favoring them over substance and policies, Media Research Center found.

Ninety-one percent of the coverage by the three major television networks — ABC, CBS and NBC — of President Donald Trump was negative throughout the first two months of 2018, according to a Media Research Center (MRC) study published Tuesday.

Researchers analyzed the three networks’ evening newscasts throughout January and February. Of the 712 evaluative statements made by anchors, reporters or supposedly nonpartisan sources about Trump and his administration, only 9 percent were positive. A total of 647 statements were negative in tone and assessment.

“This study, along with those we published in 2017, shows that even after 14 months, the liberal media remain utterly unreconciled to Trump’s presidency,” Rich Noyes, MRC’s research director and author of the study, told LifeZette in an email. “In my 30+ years of studying the media, it is absolutely unprecedented for a president to receive such relentlessly negative coverage for such a long period of time.”- READ MORE

