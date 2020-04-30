Study Finds ‘Historic’ Drop In Math, Reading Scores Since Adoption Of Common Core

Reading and math scores in the US have suffered ‘historic’ declines since most states implemented the Common Core curriculum standard six years ago, according to a new study from the Pioneer Institute.

While Common Core was promoted as improving the international competitiveness of U.S. students in math, our international standing has remained low while the skills of average and lower performing American students have dropped in both math and reading. –Pioneer Institute

The study notes that in the years leading up to common core, fourth and eight-grade reading and math scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) were rising gradually (2003-2013). After Common Core was implemented, scores for both grades have fallen – with eighth grade falling nearly as fast as it had been rising.

The declines were most severe among the lowest-achieving students, which the Pioneer Institute suggests increases inequality.

Scores for students at the 90th percentile have mostly continued their pre-Common Core trend of gradual improvement. But the farther behind students were, the more substantial the declines, with the biggest drops occurring for those at the 25th and 10th percentiles. –Pioneer Institute

So, Common Core requires more diligence and effort? – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --