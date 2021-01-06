Study Finds 10 Cities Losing The Most Residents: They’re All Run By Democrats

This week, United Van Lines released their annual “moving habits” study, detailing which American cities gained the most new transplants, and which saw the largest exodus.

On the other end of the spectrum, let’s take a look at the cities losing residents at the highest rate:

Nassau, NY Bergen, NJ Trenton, NJ New York, NY Newark, NJ Chicago, IL Bremerton, WA Bridgeport, CT Middlesex, NJ Lake, IL

That’s right, every single city on that list is in a solidly “blue” state. This isn’t just an anomaly limited to the top ten, either. 23 of the top 25 cities on the “moving from” list were in states dominated by Democrats.

It turns out that liberal and leftist policies are a lot more popular with politicians and woke voters than those who have to live with the consequences. Leftist voters are happy to elect leaders promising “free stuff.” Evidently, they’re not so happy when the bill for that “free” stuff inevitably falls in their lap. – READ MORE

