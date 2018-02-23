STUDY: Drinking alcohol may be better than exercise for living past 90

Want to live past the age of 90? Drink up!

According to a new study, drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

According to the findings Dr. Kawas presented at the 2018 American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Texas, having two glasses of wine or beer dropped the chance of premature death by 18 percent.

Daily exercise for 15 to 45 minutes was found to only reduce premature death by 11 percent. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *