Study Calling the US a Top 10 Dangerous Country for Women Is Complete Nonsense

If you heard it, it was likely one of the most alarming stories of the week: According to a survey by the Thompson Reuters Foundation, the United States was one of the ten most dangerous countries in the world for women. We actually just got into the top 10, with countries like India, Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria and Yemen included. No other developed first-world nation was in the top 10.

“The actual methodology is something of a joke,” Alex Griswold wrote in The Washington Free Beacon. “Rather than comparing statistics on sexual violence, contrasting government policy, or anything that would give us concrete, objective measurement to judge one country against another, Thomson Reuters Foundation polled 548 women’s rights experts across the globe and asked them their opinion on the most dangerous countries.”

“The experts weren’t completely crazy. The United States didn’t make the top ten lists when asked about women’s access to healthcare, discrimination, human trafficking, or dangerous cultural or religious practices. But the reason it ranked in the aggregate top ten was because the women’s right experts inexplicably ranked the United States as the third worst country in the world for Sexual Violence and the sixth worst for Non-Sexual Violence.”

Griswold noted that “(t)here are two things going on here. The first is that the provided definition of ‘sexual violence’ is broad. ‘In your view, what is the most dangerous country in the world for women in terms of sexual violence?’ the question asks. ‘This includes rape as a weapon of war, domestic rape, rape by a stranger, the lack of access to justice in rape cases, sexual harassment and coercion into sex as a form of corruption.’

“While all the behaviors listed are vile, it seems sort of self-evident that some are worse than others,” he continued. “Being sexually harassed by a colleague can be dehumanizing and traumatizing, but it’s nowhere near the ballpark of wartime rape. The justice system failing American rape victims is all too common and disappointing, but that’s not nearly as bad as countries that require two women to contradict a male witness.”

The second part pops up when you read another particular from Thompson Reuters: “The survey was taken after the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment went viral in October last year as Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, some dating back decades. Hundreds of women have since publicly accused powerful men in business, government and entertainment of sexual misconduct and thousands have joined the #MeToo social media movement to share stories of sexual harassment or abuse.” – READ MORE

