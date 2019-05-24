Study: After President Trump’s election, racism among white Americans actually declined

Defying the popular leftist notion that racism has heightened under President Donald Trump, a pair of University of Pennsylvania researchers just published a study concluding that racism among white Americans actually declined following Trump’s 2016 election.

“We find that via most measures, white Americans’ expressed anti-black and anti-Hispanic prejudice declined after the 2016 campaign and election, and we can rule out even small increases in the expression of prejudice,” according to the abstract of the study titled “The Rise of Trump, the Fall of Prejudice? Tracking White Americans’ Racial Attitudes 2008-2018 via a Panel Survey.”

The study was conducted by University of Pennsylvania political science professor Daniel J. Hopkins and Penn B.A. candidate Samantha Washington.

“In his campaign and first few years in office, Donald Trump consistently defied contemporary norms by using explicit, negative rhetoric targeting ethnic/racial minorities. Did this rhetoric lead white Americans to express more prejudiced views of African Americans or Hispanics, whether through the normalization of prejudice or other mechanisms?” the authors asked in the abstract. “We assess that question using a 13-wave panel conducted with a population-based sample of Americans between 2008 and 2018.” – READ MORE