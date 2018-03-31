Studio CEO: ‘Very Powerful People’ Pressured Us Not To Release ‘Chappaquiddick’

Finally, Americans will be given the full truth and nothing but the truth about what happened the night Sen. Ted Kennedy left an innocent woman to drown in a car as he fled from the scene of an accident.

The film “Chappaquiddick,” starring Jason Clarke as the Kennedy golden boy and Kate Mara as his fateful victim, comes out next weekend, but according to the film’s executive producer, powerful players have tried to prevent that from happening.

Speaking with Variety, Byron Allen, Entertainment Studios CEO and executive producer of the film, “very powerful” people have pressured him not to release the movie.

“Unfortunately, there are some very powerful people who tried to put pressure on me not to release this movie,” Allen said. “They went out of their way to try and influence me in a negative way. I made it very clear that I’m not about the right, I’m not about the left. I’m about the truth.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1