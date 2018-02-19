Students in West Texas school district ‘feel safe’ at school — the reason why will prevent shooting

After another tragic school shooting, this time in Florida, many Second Amendment advocates say they believe placing concealed weapons in the hands of highly trained teachers will thwart the next mass shooting and add an additional layer of safety at schools.

One West Texas school district has put that theory to test and the results are what many expected.

If you plan on committing mass murder at a school, you probably want to stay away from Claude Independent School District in West Texas. The reason? Because there are staffers at each school who carry concealed weapons to protect students.

According to KFDA-TV, Claude ISD implemented a program sometime in 2016 thattrained staffers to carry concealed weapons and taught them what to do if ever faced with an active shooter.

"Staff members who carry are required to practice at a shooting range once a month. They also train with the Armstrong County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety," KFDA reported.

