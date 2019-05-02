Students Mock Symbolic Cemetery For The Unborn: ‘Look, There’s Mine Right There’

Planned Parenthood supporters at the University of Texas at San Antonio protested at a Students for Life symbolic cemetery for the unborn.

The incident occurred on April 9 as Students for Life commemorated aborted babies through a cemetery display, the pro-life nonprofit group revealed in a press release Wednesday. Students for Life set up pink crosses and talked to students about pro-life options as part of a spring Planned Parenthood Truth Tour throughout college campuses.

Young women from the university’s Students United for Planned Parenthood group interrupted the memorial activity. The protesters strode through the assembled crosses, shouted and waved signs, according to video footage.

“Look, there’s mine right there,” one Planned Parenthood supporter shouted in the video, pointing at a cross and pretending an aborted baby lay beneath it. A student shouted across the cemetery that she loves having sex and aborting babies. “My number one kink,” she can be heard saying in the video, as noted by Students For Life.

“I love advocating for abortion! My uterus loves advocating for abortion,” another girl shouted, waving her sign. “When I say Planned, you say Parenthood. When I say aborted, you say fetuses!”

“It’s a fetus graveyard!” another protester said.

“Some of the members came to talk to us, but would not have dialogue they just wanted to shout their points at us,” Sarah Zarr, Texas regional coordinator for Students for Life, said in a statement. “One girl told me I was using my white privilege and ‘wasn’t allowed to be out there talking about this issue when it affects black women.’”

Students also desecrated a Cemetery of the Innocents created by the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor’s Students for Life chapter in March, according to The Daily Wire.

Video footage showed protesters attempting to take crosses from the cemetery until police officers arrived.

“Students for Life of America believes it was extremely disrespectful for the Planned Parenthood supporters to mock both preborn babies who were aborted and women who were post-abortive,” Students for Life of America Director of Communications Matt Lamb told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “We encourage respectful dialogue.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s requests for comment.

