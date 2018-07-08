Students lead nationwide counterprotests promoting gun rights

Conservative students in at least 13 cities across the country rallied for gun rights on Saturday in an attempt to counter months of protests from the student-led March for Our Lives gun control movement.

Organizers with the “March for Our Rights” planned rallies in Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., among other cities, on Saturday, expecting modest turnout compared to the large-scale marches earlier this year in favor of tougher gun restrictions. Newsweek reported about 250 people were attending the California rally.

Speakers at Saturday’s events in Washington included NRA TV host Cam Edwards. Former Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (Ill.) spoke at the Chicago rally.

Counterprotesters overshadowed coverage of the Chicago rally, however, as thousands of protesters supporting gun control poured onto a city freeway, blocking traffic and completely shutting down a major interstate.

March for Our Rights National Director Xena Amirani, who attends the University of Southern California and spoke at the Los Angeles rally, told Newsweek that negative interactions with the media following the March for Our Lives protests led directly to Saturday’s protests. – READ MORE

