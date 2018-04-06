Students hold Second Amendment rally to counter walkout pushing for stricter gun laws

Students in Colorado who support the Second Amendment staged their own walkout Wednesday, in an effort to counter the pro-gun control rallies taking place across the nation following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school in February.

Students at Woodland Park High School, an hour north of Pike’s Peak, began the 30-minute pro-Second Amendment rally with a moment of silence for victims of past school shootings.

“I don’t believe that guns are the problem,” said student Haley Armstead. “I think it’s more of the people and that people are trying to blame an inanimate object for something that’s not them.”

Another student, Christian Garcia, told FOX 21 more armed officers and trained teachers would “stop” or “prevent” further school shootings.

While student-organized and with no affiliation to the high school, the school district did allow the students to walk out and provided increased security through the police department. – READ MORE

