Students demand Harvard revoke diplomas of Trump allies

A group of students are demanding Harvard University revoke the degrees earned by Trump allies and aides. A petition by Harvard students insists that the Ivy League institution rescind the diplomas to anyone who supported challenging the 2020 presidential election results.

“Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes—rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression—incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” the petition stated. “This includes all who have used their platforms to deny the validity of the presidential election. They do not and should not represent a university committed to ‘strengthening democracy’ and ‘the advancement of justice.'”

Fox Business published the document titled: “Petition to revoke the degrees of Harvard graduates implicated in the January 6 Capitol Insurrection.” The petition argued, “A Harvard degree is a privilege, not a right.”

“The campaign to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election left five dead and nearly killed many more armed, organized insurrectionists with Confederate flags and Nazi paraphernalia stormed the Capitol in search of members of Congress to kill or capture. Nationwide violence is expected in the weeks to come,” the petition stated. – READ MORE

