Student Told To Leave Virtual High School Class Unless He Removed Trump Flag Behind Him

A 16-year-old student learning at home in a virtual high school chemistry class was told he would be kicked out of the class if he didn’t remove a “Trump 2020” campaign flag from the wall in back of him in his bedroom.

The boy’s mother told ABC10 that he left the Zoom meeting being held for his Colusa High School chemistry class before he could be removed. She said, “I made it very clear that when he repositioned the camera, either the flag needed to be removed or not in the background or she was kicking him out, and she gave him 15 seconds.”

ABC10 noted, “Another student in the classroom took a recording of the virtual classroom as the teacher counted to 15.” The boy’s mother added, “At first I was furious,” noting that the teacher had since apologized. She continued, “With the distance learning we are all forced to do because of the new color chart, the school district has not addressed the students’ rights in their own home to the teachers or to us as parents.”

The Colusa Unified School District student handbook states: “The Governing Board believes that free inquiry and exchange of ideas are essential parts of a democratic education. The Board respects students’ rights to express ideas and opinions, take stands on issues, and support causes, even when such speech is controversial or unpopular.” – READ MORE

